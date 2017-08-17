Charles City County Public Schools now hiring

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charles City County Public Schools are currently looking for applicants for the several positions.
The following positions are currently open:
- Bus Drivers
- Substitute Bus Drivers
- Substitute Bus Assistants
- Substitute Food Service Workers
Check here for an application and information about how you can apply.
