California tree-trimmer fighting for his life after falling into wood chipper

CONCORD, CA (KRON) — A man fell into a woodchipper in Napa, California on Tuesday afternoon, and he is fighting for his life, according to city spokeswoman Jaina French.

The man, a city-contracted tree trimmer, was trimming trees when the incident happened on Karen Drive between Sutro and Malone.

He was transported to Queen Valley Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The man, identified as Jeremy Booth, is in his early 20s and has young children.

Witnesses tell KRON4 he was part of a three-man crew taking a tree down.

The crew was using ropes to take high branches down, and Booth was the man putting those branches into the wood chipper.

At one point, it appears he got tangled in a rope that began to pull him towards the woodchipper.

They eventually got the wood chipper to turn off, but the ropes had been around his neck–and he lost oxygen.

He was in the loading area of the wood chipper when they got it stopped.

Witnesses say it was an awful situation, and they won’t forget the screams from one of the workers who was up in the tree.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.