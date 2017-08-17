Biker seriously injured after being hit by truck in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash involving a bicycle that happened Wednesday night.

The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. in the 14800 block of Fox Club Parkway.

Police said that the incident happened when a 2004 Ford F-150 traveling north on Fox Club Parkway hit a bicyclist who had entered the roadway from Fox Branch Lane.

Police said the bicyclist, Jordan Black, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to Chippenham Hospital.

Police continue their investigation into the crash and ask that anyone with information please contact the Traffic Safety Section at 804-748-1785.

