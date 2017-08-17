AAA warns about distracted driving during solar eclipse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation officials are worried the solar eclipse could become the biggest distracted driving event ever.

If you are driving to go see the eclipse, AAA said it’s important to plan ahead so that you get to the destination well before the eclipse actually occurs. They want to avoid driving trying to watch the eclipse while on the road.

“Don’t try to look at it, said Tammy Arnette with AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Don’t turn your eyes away from the road.”

AAA also said they are worried about people trying to capture the event on their phone.

“Don’t try to take a picture or a video of the eclipse while you are driving,” Arnette said. “Of course that’s distracted driving at its worse.”

The Federal Highway Administration is predicting there will be four-times the amount of traffic on the roads related to travelers going to see the eclipse.

AAA said it’s not just increased traffic on the roads you need to look out for.

“You want to be mindful of pedestrians that may be distracted and preoccupied by the eclipse,” Arnette said.

While it may seem obvious, they also warn you not to wear the eclipse glasses while driving.

“You certainly want to wear those while we are trying to view the eclipse but not while behind the wheel because you will not be able to see,” Arnette said.

