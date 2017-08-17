1 dead, 1 injured in Prince Edward County crash; driver charged

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and other seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County.

The crash occurred at around 1:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Abilene Road.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Honda was traveling east on Abilene Road when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected the vehicle, causing it to run off the right side of the road a second time before striking a tree.

The driver, 20-year-old Gavin A. Lozano of Farmville, was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Brianna F. Giuriceo of Farmville, died at the scene.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts, according to police.

Lozano was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

