VP Pence no longer speaking at Richmond summit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Vice President will no longer speak at an event in Richmond with Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie this weekend.

Gillespie’s office confirmed to 8News Wednesday afternoon that Pence had canceled the planned appearance.

Saturday’s event is hosted by a group backed by the conservative Koch brothers.

A statement from Americans for Prosperity, the flagship organization of the political network backed by industrialist billionaires Charles and David Koch, announced last Friday that Pence would speak to a group of “grassroots volunteers” on Saturday, August 19.

Other speakers at the event include Virginia House Speaker-Designee Kirk Cox, former Republican National Committee Chairman Gillespie and Federal Communications Commissioner Chairman Ajit Pai.

