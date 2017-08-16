Regency redevelopment to impact traffic for a year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A series of road improvements associated with a redevelopment project at the Regency Square shopping mall will impact traffic along Quioccasin and North Parham roads during the next 12 months, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The first phase of work will include the demolition of the Quioccasin Road bridge, which provides access to the mall property west of Parham.

In anticipation of that work, Quioccasin’s eastbound lanes will be closed between Parham and Starling Drive beginning Aug. 23. Quioccasin’s eastbound traffic will be detoured north onto Starling and east onto Fargo Road to reach Parham. Quioccasin’s westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane between Parham and Starling.

The lane closures are expected to remain in effect for about 45 days, while the work is underway. Crews expect to start the bridge demolition Monday, Aug. 28.

Additional lane closures will be announced in the coming months as work progresses on the Regency property. Once complete, road improvements related to the project will include turning lanes, new traffic signals and sidewalks.

For more information, visit here.

