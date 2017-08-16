‘Clergy Against Racism’ holds public vigil for 3 victims of Charlottesville violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A prayer vigil was held Wednesday for the three victims killed in the wake of last Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville.

It was sponsored by a group you’ve probably never heard of that gets together to improve race relations where you live.

Thursday’s meeting of ‘Clergy Against Racism’ was a public prayer vigil for the young woman killed in a vehicle attack downtown mall and the state troopers killed when their chopper crashed outside Charlottesville.

“I remember standing there feeling that great comfort of knowing someone was above us, watching over us, someone was watching over all the madness taking place,” one speaker said.

Normally the group meets privately, a half dozen faith leaders discussing local race relations.

“What it might look like for us to pave a different path in Richmond than we have witnessed in Charlottesville,” Grace Baptist Church Pastor Courtney Allen said.

But the events last weekend make their efforts more urgent.

“To pray for our country, to pray for our state, the state of Virginia, and for those who are involved in bringing such atrocities to our nation,” added Eloise Neal-Moore with Third Street Bethel AME Church.

They chart out a course for the oppressed …

“And the way of God, the way of marching to the promise land is by linking arms together in brotherhood in sisterhood, and marching there side by side, hand in hand,” a speaker said.

And reach out to those who are lost, and scared and angry.

“The other folks may have the torches, but we have the light and know the way of love,” Pastor Allen said.

Clergy Against Racism told 8News they hope everyone left Thursday’s service encouraged, hopeful and recommitted to the work of reconciliation.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.