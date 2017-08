NEW YORK (AP) – Trump disbands two White House business councils, amid criticism from CEOs for remarks on Charlottesville protest.

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

