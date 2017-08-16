Local firefighters head to Charlottesville to assist crews

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, members of the Chesterfield Fire and EMS were sent to Charlottesville to give crews there “a day of much needed rest after a busy weekend.”

Firefighters from Richmond, Henrico, and several other departments did the same by sending crews to assist.

Chesterfield Fire posted on their Facebook page a picture of firefighters from their department and the Charlottesville Fire Department at a shift change Tuesday morning.

