Kings Dominion announces new wooden roller coaster opening in 2018

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — It’s only fitting that on National Roller Coaster Day, Kings Dominion would announce it is building a new roller coaster.

The new thrill ride called Twisted Timbers is going to be a combo of metal and wood. It is being built in the site of the old Hurler roller coaster. The ride is set to open in 2018.

But that was only half of what was dubbed the biggest announcement in the park’s history.

Kings Dominion is also going to host a holiday event called WinterFest that begins in November of 2018 and runs through Christmas. It will feature ice skating, carolers, a 300 foot tall Christmas tree, and of course, the big man himself: Santa.

