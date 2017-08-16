Cravens ‘will be fine’ but out indefinitely after knee scope

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday night in Baltimore was a dismal experience for the Washington Redskins as they played their first preseason game of the year. It was a 23-3 loss, and the ‘Skins also lost linebacker Trent Murphy for the year thanks to a torn ACL.

Defensive back Su’a Cravens limped off the field Thursday night, and after an MRI Friday, he underwent knee surgery Monday. Cravens tweeted that the surgery went well, and indicated he might return for Week One.

Surgery was a BREEEZE 🙅🏽‍♂️! All is good #Week1 #HTTR — Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) August 15, 2017

Jay Gruden confirmed that surgery went well, but he also said there’s no date for Cravens’s return.

“Su’a Cravens had a knee scope and it went well,” Gruden said Wednesday. “I’m not going to guess how long it’s going to be, but they just went in and cleaned it out a little bit. Once the swelling went down, they re-checked it and he felt a little pain, so they just cleaned it up a little bit – the meniscus – and he’ll be fine.”