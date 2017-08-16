8Sports Blitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Varina Blue Devils

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Varina Blue Devils made the playoffs in 2016 for the first time since 2013. Their reward for that achievement was a meeting with LC Bird and an early exit.

This season, the Blue Devils are back for more. Most of their starters return as well, including one of the area’s top running backs in RJ Coles. Samond Pinchback returns at wide receiver, and he’ll have Brion Logan, a third year varsity player, throwing to him.

Head Coach Stu Brown, now in his tenth year, is most excited about the defense. According to Brown, the Blue Devils are as big up front as they have ever been, and they have the speed to compliment that size.

Varina was a perennial power in the late 1990s and 2000s, and Brown believes they have the potential to be back at that level this season.