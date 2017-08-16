8Sports Blitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Midlothian Trojans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Midlothian Trojans are under new management, but their fans will be familiar with the new boss.

Matt Hutchings was an assistant before taking over from Kevin Thomas as head coach for 2017. Hutchings believes his familiarity with the team and its familiarity with him will help in his first season.

Quarterback Kyle Daniluck returns, and Hutchings says if they can keep the quarterback healthy and play together as a team, they can have success this season.

The Trojans have not made the playoffs in years, but Hutchings says that is the goal for Midlo this season, and he believes they can achieve it.