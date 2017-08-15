VSP investigating fatal accident on Route 288 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident near the Route 288 and Route 76 (Powhite Parkway) interchange.

Police have not released any other information except that there is one confirmed fatality.

The south right lane and right shoulder are closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

