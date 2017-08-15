Virginians urged to beware of scammers seeking donations

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s attorney general is urging residents to beware of scammers if they are considering donating money to victims of the violent events in Charlottesville.

Attorney General Mark Herring says Virginians should use caution to ensure that the charities they are donating to are legitimate. Scammers can set up fake charities to exploit tragic events.

Herring says people interested in assisting victims should vet the organization, campaign or page organizer before they donate. He says people who need help figuring out whether a charity is legitimate can contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Section.

Three people were killed and several others were injured amid the turmoil in Charlottesville after white nationalists came to the city.

