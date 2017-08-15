Virginia football team unites in face of Charlottesville violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia football team has been practicing since July 28th, so the team was in Charlottesville Saturday when violence broke out around the Robert E. Lee statue downtown.

The team posed for a picture on the steps of the rotunda on UVA’s grounds. The tweet sent out by the official twitter account for the football program said “Our school, our city, our home. United forever.” The tweet was posted Monday.

On Tuesday, the team held practice, and second year head coach Bronco Mendenhall as well as his players responded to what they saw.

Mendenhall reiterated what the team tweet said, saying, “Our message is one of consistency unity embracing diversity and coming together and respecting one another for differences, not separating because of differences. And that was basically our message.”

His defensive leaders, Micah Kiser and Quin Blanding, also stressed team unity in the face of divisive violence.

“We’re very diverse as a team, and you, know, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what football’s all about. We stuck together,” said Blanding, a senior safety. “We’re a brotherhood no matter what color, no matter what race, no matter what religion we’re all one, and we’re all brothers.”

Kiser believes the ‘hoos can be an example to a hurting city.

“That’s our best way to do our talking right now is just on the field,” Kiser, a senior linebacker, said. “We’re the most diverse team at this University, the most diverse team really in this area. Us being our best and representing our city is the best we can do.”