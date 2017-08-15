Traveling fashion show & gala coming to Richmond area ‘inspires and empowers’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All Shades of Gray-The Movement is hosting pop-up fashion shows throughout the area to promote helping teens going through a “gray area.”

A gray area refers to the time teens are trying to figure out how to be a teenager and find themselves.

On September 9, they will be at JCPenny in White Oak Mall at 2 p.m.

Then on September 30, they will travel down to Charlotte, North Carolina before coming back up to Stony Point Mall on Oct. 14.

Their big gala is on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Meadowbrook Country Club.

You can find out more information here.

