‘Shop with a Cop’ brings officers and local students together

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police officers teamed up with the YMCA Tuesday for the annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ day.

Each student got $100 to spend on back to school supplies. Police Chief Alfred Durham says the program is essential for students in need.

“The majority of our kids come from challenging communities and they would not have the opportunity if it were not for the YMCA and this program to provide funding to buy them clothing items for school,” said Chief Durham.

There were 19 students at the “Shop with a Cop’ event Tuesday. Two-thousand students will be helped throughout the duration of the program.

