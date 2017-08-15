Richmond teacher calls on volunteers to help paint murals at aging school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teacher at George Mason Elementary is trying to make the aging school more inviting for students.

The Richmond School Board voted last week that students and staff will return to the building this school year, assuring that it’s safe.

But now, teachers want to make lemonade out of lemons and use art to make this school the building these students deserve.

“I really hope that they’re blown away and that they see how much love that people have for them,” said art teacher Katherine Kopelove.

As crews with the city work to spruce up the outside of George Mason Elementary, Katherine Kopelove is hoping some extra pops of color inside will make the aging school an inviting place for students.

“We want to make it happy,” Kopelove said. “The best out of a bad situation.”

She’s asking for volunteers to come next Tuesday August 22nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help paint murals in the hallways.

“It is a team effort and it is a community effort to make George Mason a great space to learn and a safe place for the kids,” Kopelove said.

In order to have everyone leave their mark on the school, Kopelove wants them to bring a painted rock to add to their rock garden.

“My goal is the beginning of the school year is for each of our students to paint a rock too so that we can really band together and show that we are united,” Kopelove said. “Anyone who comes into this school I am going to encourage to paint a rock.”

She said she has a list of projects and the more volunteers who come, the more that can get done.

“I’m hoping to just get anybody and everybody who’s wanting to help out to come out and help,” Kopelove said.

If you can’t make it out to help next Tuesday, you can donate paint supplies, rocks or snacks by dropping them off at the elementary school.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.