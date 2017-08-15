Release of SOL test scores show some school systems strive, others struggle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is taking a closer look at SOL test scores that have been released for school districts across the state.

In Chesterfield County, Henrico County and Hanover County, most SOL scores either improved or stayed consistent with the prior year. In the subjects those school systems did see a drop, it was no more than 1 percent.

In Chesterfield, there was a slight drop in reading. in Henrico County, a slight drop in science. And in Hanover, a slight drop in math, but overall the school systems met and exceeded the state average.

Chesterfield’s superintendent Dr. James Lane sent out this statement saying, in part:

“Our staff and students have worked diligently to meet and exceed the minimum standards identified by the state, and we’re thrilled by some of the gains that we’ve seen. However, we know that meeting minimum standards are not enough when it comes to preparing students for success outside of the k-12 world.”

Henrico sent us this statement saying, in part:

“We feel great about the progress schools are making, and we are confident that Henrico will have several more schools earn back their full accreditation when those ratings are released next month. Our building leaders, teachers, students and families have worked tremendously hard to achieve these results, and we commend their efforts.”

Meanwhile, school districts in Richmond and Petersburg continued to struggle. Each school system saw scores drop in three of the five subjects students were tested on.

In Richmond, the biggest drop was in science; scores were down five percent compared to last year.

In Petersburg, math scores dropped nine percent.

Both school systems did see major gains in writing. Richmond’s writing scores went up eight percent while Petersburg’s writing scores went up nine percent.

Richmond’s Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz said he sees positive momentum to build upon.

“While these results are not at the desired level that we hoped to achieve or that our students deserve, there are some pockets of positive movement that we will continue to build upon. Our focus remains on aligning our efforts with best practices that are strategically designed for curriculum based instruction that include root-cause analysis at the school level, intense training for our principals and teachers, and collaborative support and training from the VDOE through our Memorandum of Understanding,” Kranz added. “I have confidence in our leaders and teachers that we will work together to ensure that we are providing the best academic opportunities for each and every one of our students each and every day.”

Click here for additional information, including a breakdown by school and/or demographic.

