Police locate missing and endangered Henrico County teen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The endangered Henrico County teenager who went missing Tuesday morning has been located and is in good health, according to police.

Sixteen-year-old was reported missing at around 11 a.m. Nathan Gaspar after leaving his residence in the 10500 block of Lambeth Road. Police said Gasper was in immediate need of mental health services

“Henrico County Police would like to thank the citizens for their calls and information, which assisted in locating the juvenile,” Lt. Sperry with the Henrico County Police Department said.

