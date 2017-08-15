Police ID woman killed in wreck on Route 288 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Midlothian woman was killed after she exited her vehicle following a crash and was struck by passing car Tuesday night.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Route 288 near the Route 76 (Powhite Parkway) interchange. According to Virginia State Police, a pick-up truck that was traveling southbound ran off the right side of the road and struck the jersey wall, coming to rest partially in the roadway.

An investigation revealed that the driver, 37-year-old Lauren W. Atkins, exited the truck in the right lane and was struck by a 2010 Toyota Corrolla. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

No charges are expected at this time as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.