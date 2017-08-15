Petersburg residents fed up with 2-year-old road closure

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents in Battlefield Park are fed up with an intersection that’s been shut down for two years.

Construction started more than two years ago on North Park Drive to fix a drainage issue. A lot of work was done, but for more than 18 months the project has sat at a standstill.

The detour and road closed signs along with barriers have taken up residence for more than two years.

“Since the street has been closed of course we only have one way in and one way out,” said Janice Gant, who lives in the area.

For Gant, that means going several blocks out of her way just to leave her home.

“I want to be able to drive out of my driveway and have the ability to go either left or right to go out,” Gant said.

Vehicles, including delivery trucks, can be seen all day long reaching the blocked road and being forced to turn around.

“Tragedy waiting to happen, at any given time anybody could get sick or whatever and need assistance and they can’t get to them unless they go around and come back,” Gant explained.

And that is exactly what happened last week.

“I had a fire Wednesday here, that’s why my garage is boarded up like that,” said Sadie Gholson, whose home caught fire last week.

Gholson said seconds could have made a difference.

“I heard one of the fire trucks say they had to see-saw and go here and there, my whole house could have burnt down,” Gholson said.

8News asked Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham, why the delay?

He says the company hired for the project started it, and then did not get paid.

Last year, once the money was available that company said they were no longer interested for fear they would not receive payment.

Mayor Parham says he has asked the new public works director Tangela Innis to make this a priority and hopes construction will be restarted soon.

