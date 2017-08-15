Missing and endangered teen sought in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

At roughly 11 a.m., 16-year-old Nathan Gaspar left his residence in the 10500 block of Lambeth Road. Police say Gaspar is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds and in immediate need of mental health services

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000.

