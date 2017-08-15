Man drowns off Ocracoke Island Beach trying to save another swimmer

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — A 63-year-old man drowned at Cape Hatteras National Seashore after getting caught in a strong rip current, officials with the National Park Service say.

The man was visiting from out-of-state, and was said to have gotten got in the current while trying to rescue another swimmer in distress.

The park service says the incident happened just after 5 p.m. near Ocracoke Island’s Pony Pen beach access.

Several agencies responded to the scene, and tried to revive the man. However, officials say attempts were not successful.

Officials say the other swimmer returned to shore safely.

Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac said in a news release, “Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

