Man arrested at Richmond International Airport after TSA finds loaded handgun

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was arrested at Richmond International Airport on Monday after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the traveler’s carry-on bag.

A TSA officer detected the .380 caliber handgun inside the man’s carry-on bag as it entered the security checkpoint X-ray machine. The handgun was loaded with six bullets.

TSA immediately contacted the Richmond Airport Police Department, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and arrested the man on state weapons charges.

TSA details how to transport firearms and ammunition safely are on its web site here.

