‘Hear My Voice’ exhibit opens at VMFA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts opens its next major exhibit, “Hear My Voice: Native American Art of the Past and Present” on Aug. 19.

The exhibit will explore conversations between Native American artists and their art across centuries, a continent and 35 indigenous cultures.

“Hear My Voice” features 56 pieces of art, each incredibly diverse in matter, style, medium and age.

The exhibit will be open at VMFA’s Evans Court Gallery until Nov. 26.

