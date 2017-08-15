Group pulls permit request for Sept. 16 rally at Lee monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Brag Bowling with the group, Americans for Richmond Monument Preservation, says they have pulled their permit request for the Sept. 16 rally at the Lee monument in Richmond.

Bowling told 8News Tuesday morning that the request was pulled because of what happened in Charlottesville, and that the group is not interested in violence or race issues, only the monuments.

Bowling said they may hold a rally some time in the future, but “now is not the time.”

He also told 8News their main complaint is with Stoney, and that he believes that the commission exists to eventually have the monuments removed, even though they have said that outcome is off of the table.

This comes days after a protest about the removal of another Confederate monument in Charlottesville turned violent. Thirty-five were injured and one woman was killed.

According to The Virginia Flaggers blog, organizers from the group Save Southern Heritage are also working to obtain a permit for a rally.

The Virginia Flaggers blog said that their protest is also in response to a series of public hearings to decide the future of Confederate monuments in Richmond. The next public hearing is being held September 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Virginia Historical Society, located at 428 North Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

