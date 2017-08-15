Get Fit RVA: Whitney tries X-Team Fitness in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For this week’s Get Fit RVA, Whitney Harris tries X-Team Fitness in Richmond. It’s an indoor and outdoor workout program with high intensity — and every workout is different, so you never know what to expect.

X-Team Fitness is celebrating their ten year anniversary with a race, open house, and cookout throughout the day on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Watch Whitney’s full work out in the video above and click here for more information about X-Team Fitness.

Get Fit RVA View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.