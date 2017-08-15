Fuente chooses Jackson to lead Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech Head Coach Justin Fuente chose redshirt freshman Josh Jackson starting quarterback Monday. Fuente chose Jackson over junior college transfer AJ Bush and true freshman early enrollee Hendon Hooker.

Jackson was the only quarterback candidate with experience in the program, as neither Hooker nor Busch arrived until the spring semester of 2017. None of the three quarterbacks has thrown a pass as a college football player.

Virginia Tech opens the season Sunday September 3rd at FedEx Field against former Big East rival West Virginia.