Former Hanover County gymnastics coach charged with sex crime involving a juvenile

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former gymnastics coach in Hanover County has been arrested and charged with a sex crime involving a juvenile.

Matthew William Pidcoe, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on August 4 and charged with one count of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian. He was later released on bond.

8News has learned that the 31-year-old Pidcoe used to be an instructor at Aerial East Gymnastics on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville. An employee at the gym confirmed to 8News that he is no longer employed there.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

