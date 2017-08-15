Descendant of slaves reflects on the meaning of Robert E. Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — 8News spoke Monday with a number of residents who were extremely upset about what happened in Charlottesville this past weekend, but none more so than Joan Burton who said her family has dealt with racism in the city for many generations.

8News’ Mark Tenia met with Burton at Emancipation Park, near the statue at the center of the controversy that led to this weekend’s violent protest rally.

Burton was visibly upset looking at the statue.

“Robert E. Lee is a symbol of the enslavement of my family,” Burton said.

Burton said that she has lived in Charlottesville her entire life. Her family has been in the area for generations.

Burton is a descendant of slaves who were owned by Thomas Jefferson. She took 8News to the Charlottesville Historical Society to prove it.

As a result, she said that her family has dealt with racial injustices for more than 150 years.

“When I was a child, this was the white park,” Burton said. “It was for whites only, as was most of Charlottesville.”

For Burton, this weekend’s rally doesn’t represent the work Charlottesville has done to make up for its past.

“It’s sad to see this town splash all of the world with the ugliness that happened here Saturday,” she said.

Burton said the Robert E. Lee statue doesn’t hold the same meaning for Charlottesville residents that it does for those fighting to keep it, many of whom are outsiders.

To Burton, the statue symbolizes what we used to be, but also how far we’ve come as a society.

8News asked Burton whether she’d like to see the statue removed. She said she would rather the statue be put in the proper context.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.