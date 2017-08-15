Community activists weigh in on key to peaceful protesting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The violence in Charlottesville is raising sharp questions about public safety at public assemblies.

Activists who 8News spoke with say matters often take a turn for the worst when protestors feel provoked, usually by a group with opposing views. The acts of violence that ensue typically result in their message backfiring.

Erin O’Brien finds the recent protests in Charlottesville problematic.

“Extremism is stupid,” she said. “Being too far in any direction is ridiculous. No one is rational, nothing can be resolved that way and people cannot cohabitate and coexist in that kind of mentality.”

While the first amendment grants the freedom of speech and petition, protests are often times taken too far.

Jer’Mykeal McCoy works with the Urban League of Greater Richmond Young Professionals Network. He suggests positive ways of making voices heard.

“Young people have always been engaged, I think it’s just our generation’s way of getting involved,” he said. “And I think social media adds to the context in terms of exposure, in terms of people anywhere around the world can see this.”

When emotions run high, McCoy says using violence often prompts backlash for a cause rather than promoting it.

“It becomes too much when the safety of all attendees is a threat,” McCoy said. “You have to ensure that one, if you’re doing a public event or public forum, that it has some form of civility and control. Once that control is lost, that’s probably when it goes too far.”

Meanwhile, as O’Brien takes note of the protest, she says being passionate about causes doesn’t justify violence.

“So if you’re going do it, be prepared for whatever happens,” she said.

The same activists we spoke with praised the City of Charlottesville for holding a community town hall days after the protest. They see it as a positive way to create dialogue.

In Richmond, local police say they have years of experience dealing with all types of rallies and protests.

