Chesterfield County looking for community input in search for new Chief of Police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is recruiting for its next chief of police.

You have an opportunity to provide input to executive search firm Springsted|Waters about the knowledge, skills and abilities they believe the new chief of police should possess.

Input gathered will be used to aid in screening candidates and will be provided to the Police Chief Recommendation Committee and the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors to assist in the interview process.

The last of four meetings is Tuesday at 7 P.M. at Clover Hill High School, 13301 Kelly Green Lane, Midlothian, use Door 11.

If you can’t make it to the meeting, you have until August 17 to take an online survey by clicking here.

National advertisement for the position began July 18, and the deadline for interested candidates to submit résumés to the executive search firm is Aug. 17.

Police Chief Col. Thierry G. Dupuis will retire in September.

Lt. Col. Daniel W. Kelly will serve as the interim chief of police, beginning September 1 and will continue until the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors appoints a new chief.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.