AG warns of scammers looking to cash in on Charlottesville violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring said he knows Virginian’s want to help those affected by Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, but he wants everyone to use caution.

Herring said before you donate to a charity or a crowdfunding site, make sure it’s legitimate.

“The last thing anyone should have to worry about is whether their well-intention donations are really going to be used for the good purpose that they were intended,” Attorney General Mark Herring said.

Herring said the best rule of thumb when donating is to donate to charities you are familiar with and not ones that start overnight after a tragedy.

“Some of these campaigns really tug at your heart strings,” Herring said. “Virginian’s are very caring people and want to respond to those who are suffering, but it’s important to vet those thoroughly.”

For the fallen state troopers, Herring recommends donating through the Virginia State Police Association website.

Some crowd-funding sites like GoFund Me offer a guarantee. GoFund Me will refund your donation is a campaign is deemed a fraud.

If you think a crowd-funding campaign or a charity is a scam, you can contact the Attorney General’s office for help.

“We need to know about it so we can take a look into and get information out to other consumers to make sure other individuals aren’t taken advantage of,” Herring said.

The Attorney General’s office said they are not aware of any scams related to Charlottesville, and they hope this warning will prevent them.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.