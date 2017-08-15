8Sports Blitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Lee-Davis Confederates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Lee-Davis Confederates are coming off of a second straight run to playoffs, but they want more.

In the previous two seasons, LD was knocked out by eventual state champ Highland Springs in the second round (2015) and Douglas Freeman (2016) in the first round. The engine of those two successful seasons was running back Nathan Evans, who is now at William and Mary.

Fourth-year Head Coach Ryan Turnage believes another back can step in to take Evans’s place, and he believes that because his offensive line will be huge. According to Turnage, the offensive line, which features three returning starters, will average at least 275 pounds. He believes some inexperienced running backs can run wild behind that line.