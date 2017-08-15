8Sports Blitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Glen Allen Jaguars are one of the area’s newer football programs, and they haven’t had much success since their inception. Second year head coach Sal Camp is hoping to change that.

The Jags have some young, exciting talent on offense that could help Camp’s cause.

Donovan Riddick is a duel threat quarterback who played frequently as a sophomore behind Alex Fanuel, who is now at Ole Miss. He’ll be joined in the backfield by 2016 breakout running back Devin Flowers, who is just a sophomore, though you could be forgiven for thinking he is a full-grown man.

“We lost a lot of kids last year, so we’re still going to be pretty young this year, but a lot of those guys who were young last year have another year under their belts,” Camp said.

Camp, who came to Glen Allen from L.C. Bird, says the young Jaguars are buying in to bringing that Skyhawk mentality northwest of its origins.