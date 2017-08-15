2 injured in deadly car-ramming incident in Charlottesville file lawsuit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Two of the people who were injured during Saturday’s deadly car-ramming incident in Charlottesville are filing a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

The plaintiffs, Tadrint Washington and Micah Washington, claim they were physically injured when James Fields, Jr., plowed through a crowd of protesters following Saturday’s ‘Unite the Right’ rally. They are asking for $3 million in compensation.

The suit names Fields, Jr., who has been charged with second-degree murder, as well as Jason Kessler, who organized the rally at Emancipation Park, Richard Spencer, David Duke and several other groups that attended the rally.

The lawsuit claims the rally’s organizers were inciting a riot and that Kessler was negligent by not ensuring the rally would be peaceful.

Heather Heyer was killed and 19 people were sent to the hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

Fields was denied bond on Monday and is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

