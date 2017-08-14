Teachers return to Henrico elementary school that burned in March

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Teachers just got their first look inside a Henrico County school that caught fire last winter.

They returned to Baker Elementary on Monday to discover a lot of their classroom supplies survived the smoke and flames.

“I teach 2nd grade, so our hallway was actually the worst of it, so we were really fearful we wouldn’t have anything,” explained teacher Amanda Davis, “Most of this stuff they were able to save from Baker, which is amazing.”

The electrical fire in mid-March forced staff and students to finish out the school year in three nearby schools.

Third-grade teacher Charlie Goad says he’s looking forward to having everyone back under one roof.

“There’s no place like home so you know coming back here and being able to see our kids where they’re supposed to be, it’s nice to be back in our own building,” added Goad.

Teachers were stunned when they looked into the school gymnasium. It is filled with boxes of schools supplies like crayons, paper and pencils.

“We’re just humbled,” says Principal Dr. Beverly Allen-Hardy, “and just very grateful to the community for the outpouring of support. I’ve heard that there are more supplies left to come, so we’ll have enough supplies to last the entire school year.”

It has been an upbeat couple of weeks for Dr. Allen-Hardy who rose above the adversity to be named the 2017 Henrico County Instructional Leader of the Year.

“This is my fifth year here and there is no place I’d rather be,” she said.

