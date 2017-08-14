Police ID man killed after truck runs off road, overturns in Essex County

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend in Essex County.

At approximately 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the scene of the crash on Tidewater Trail near Dangerfield Road.

Authorities say a 2008 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling northbound when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned. The driver, Christopher P. Ball, 37, of Champlain, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Police say Taylor Shackleford, 21, was the only passenger in the vehicle. He was transported to Riverside Tappahannock Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.