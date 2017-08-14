Petersburg Health Care Alliance holding free health screenings

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Do you need a health screening? The Petersburg Health Care Alliance is set to hold free screenings on Monday as a part of their Community Health Fair and to celebrate National Health Center Week.

There will also be fun activities for the kids.

It’s taking place from noon to 4 p.m. at 541 S. Sycamore Street. More information can be found here.

