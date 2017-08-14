Man charged with malicious wounding after Henrico stabbing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have arrested and charged a man after a stabbing in Henrico on Saturday.

Henrico police responded to the 700 block on N. Laburnum Avenue for an assault. The victim of the assault told police he got into an argument with the suspect, 23-year-old Jasmone Kausvas Smith.

During the argument, police say Smith stabbed the victim in the chest. His injury was considered non-life-threatening.

Smith was charged with malicious wounding.

