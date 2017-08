RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 9th annual Pink, Black, and White Affair was held on Saturday.

The event, sponsored by the Ladies of Elegance, supports both the American Cancer society and the Sickle Cell Association of Richmond.

The Ladies of Elegance are on their way to raising $20,000 for their making strides team for the event on October 15th.

