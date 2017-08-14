KKK recruitment flyers surface in Highland Springs neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, people who live in a Highland Springs neighborhood were surprised to find flyers dropped off at their homes.

They appeared to be recruiting for the KKK.

“I want you for the KKK,” the letter reads.

8News found flyers along Hodder Lane and Chipper Way. That’s near East Washington Street and North Airport Drive.

“I don’t get it. It’s sad,” said David Wyatt.

Wyatt had a flyer waiting for him outside his home.

“It’s very shocking that it would be here in this neighborhood because it’s a neighborhood that’s very diverse,” he said.

Wyatt didn’t see the person who dropped it off, but he hopes they don’t return.

“The person who did this, I really ask you to stop,” he said. “Please don’t come back to our neighborhood and do this.”

Down the street, a similar message.

“We wish they would stay out of our neighborhood,” said Marshall Townes.

Jessie Howard had another message for the distributor.

“Somewhere in your past, you’ve been taught wrong,” he said.

Neighbors questioned whether this was a real attempt at recruitment or if it was intimidation.

Either way, Howard said similarities should outweigh differences.

“Get a chance to know me and my family and you’ll find out that we want the same things their families want,” he said.

8News called the number listed on the flyer but couldn’t get through. The number was disconnected.

