Former Henrico Supervisor Richard Glover honored by Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Former Henrico Supervisor Richard “Dick” Glover will be honored by the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association on Monday.

Glover is being inducted into the Babe Ruth Southeast Regional Hall Of Fame at RF&P Park just before the World Series game featuring Glen Allen’s 14-year-old team.

Glover, who was the longest-serving active member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors, died earlier this year. He was 82.

The Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association says that for decades, Glover would drive a lap through RF&P Park.

The induction presentation starts at 6:30 p.m.

