Ex-sheriff’s deputy pleads to sexual exploitation charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (NEWSPLEX) — A former Madison County Sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to several charges involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

Bruce Harvey appeared in the federal court in Charlottesville on Monday where he pleaded to seven of nine charges against him.

According to evidence presented in court, the crimes occurred between 1998 and 2007.

Prosecutors say in 1998, Harvey began a relationship with a 13-year-old girl who was taking karate lessons at a school in Madison County where he was an instructor.

The two would take trips to Maryland for karate tournaments and personal time.

According to evidence, they would engage in oral sex in the car.

The relationship with the second victim, a 10- or 11-year-old girl, began in 2001, again with a student from the Madison County karate school where he was an instructor.

Again, they would take trips to Maryland for karate tournaments and personal time.

The second victim said they were in love and he was possessive and controlling.

Prosecutors say some of the sexual acts occurred at Madison County High School where Harvey was a school resource officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

He was removed from the high school in 2005, and placed on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He also worked as a forensic examiner for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

In April of 2007, Harvey and the second victim took a trip to California where they engaged in intercourse at a hotel.

A search warrant that was executed in 2017 found a video from 2007 of Harvey and one of the victims engaged in oral sex.

The search also turned up pregnancy prevention materials and the hotline for an abortion service.

Prosecutors say neither victim knew the other.

Under a plea agreement, Harvey faces a minimum of ten years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

He will be sentenced in December.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to a request for comment.

