CBN: Pat Robertson injured after falling while horseback riding

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) says Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson is hospitalized after falling while horseback riding Friday.

Doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery, according to CBN.

Robertson is the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network as well as Regent University in Virginia Beach, where CBN is headquartered.

This is a developing story.

