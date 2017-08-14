Atlanta gym owner makes no apologies for ‘No … Cops’ sign

ATLANTA (WCMH) — A Georgia gym’s “No Cops” policy is no longer plastered on the front door, but the owner’s sentiment still stands.

A veteran took a photo of the and shared it with local media.

“Rules: Do whatever the hell you want, correctly, except Crossfit cultism. No f****** cops,” the sign reads.

Jim Chambers, who owns EAV Barbell Club, said he stands by his message even though he took down the sign.

“We’ve had an explicitly stated ‘No Cop’ policy since we opened, and we also don’t open membership to active members of the military,” he said.

Chambers said most of the groups who work out there are minorities uncomfortable with the presence of law enforcement.

The Atlanta Police Department would not comment on the policy, but said, “Were we to respond to an emergency there, this sign would not stop us from lawfully doing our job.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.