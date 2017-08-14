Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: August 15 is ‘Check the Chip Day’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy talks with Richmond Animal Care and Control Supervisor Rob Leinberger about the importance of microchipping your pets.

“It’s a peace of mind for pet owners and not just dogs and cats,” says Leinberger. “Horse owners, bird owners, reptile owners. It can be for any pet because they do occasionally get away.”

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 is ‘Check the Chip Day.’ The campaign is designed to raise awareness about microchipping and keeping registration information up-to-date.

A study published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association confirmed the value of microchipping.

It surveyed 53 animal shelters across the United States and found a more than 52% return-to-owner rate for lost dogs who had a microchip to scan.

That number is compared to 22% of dogs who were reunited with their families when the technology wasn’t available.

Leinberger explains the relatively inexpensive investment can pay off tenfold.

“It’s lifesaving,” he says.

